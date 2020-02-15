Rose sale benefits South Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department, helps shoppers

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County fire department stepped up to help last-minute shoppers on this Valentine’s Day.

South Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department held their 15th annual rose sale in the parking lot of Beiter’s Home Center. Firefighters put out nearly 300 dozen roses for sale. The money raised is used to pay for equipment and training.

Organizers say to outfit a firefighter in gear costs about $1,500. It’s in part why this Valentine’s Day fundraiser is crucial to the department.

“We thought we’d give it a try and see how it worked out and it did and became very profitable for us,” South williamsport volunteer fire department firefighter Grover Danley said.

The fire department sold out of roses and raised about $3,000.