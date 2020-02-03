Rooting for the Chiefs and their GM

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyes were glued to the tv screens for tonight’s super bowl game.

Our local teams didn’t make it this year, but many fans were rooting for one of the teams that did… For a different reason.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat explains.

Rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in this Super Bowl Game against the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t a hard choice for these football fans in Schuylkill County.



“We are so unbelievably proud of brett and his accomplishments,” said Joann Debrosky of Tamaqua

Joann and her husband, Stephen are family friends of Brett Veach, the General Manager Of Chiefs. The couple threw a watch party to cheer on the Mount Carmel native.

“To get to that point, and put a team together like Brett has, I mean it was always something I’m very proud of, ” Said Dave “Whitey” Williams, Former Coach.

Among the crowd was Dave “Whitey” Williams, Veach’s high school coach. Together, the Red Tornadoes won two state championships.

“Brett was a team player, and when I look at what I’m looking at right now I can see this is a team.” Said Williams.

He’s been with the team since 2014 but became the GM in 2017.

This watch party is decked out with team spirit. Showing the same support these families had since the beginning.

“Oh, fanatics. The moment the championship game was over, I was online ordering. ” beamed Joann

In a room full of people rooting for the Chiefs, James Oliver came out to support his team, the 49ers. Predicting a good game between the two teams.

“Everybody is happy about what’s going on tonight. Both teams belong like I said before so we’re happy,” noted Oliver

Brett Veach’s mom Donna sent Eyewitness News this photo of the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs win. Brett Veach is the General Manager of the Team and a Mount Carmel Native.