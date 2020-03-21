Roof blown off school

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gusty storm is to blame for seriously damaging a school near Hazleton.

Valley Elementary-Middle School in Sugarloaf Township took quite a blow. The roof over the maintenance section of the building blew off, while a section of coating over the new classrooms was peeled back. The school superintendent says the damage adds to what’s been a wild couple of weeks.

“We’re dealing with the crazy weather and we’re dealing with a crazy virus so it’s a constant changing of situations. Everything is so fluid right now, you know, we’ll deal with it as it comes. We’re okay,” Superintendent Brian Uplinger said.

Crews spent the evening trying to cover the damage as much as possible so that no water can leak in and cause more damage to the new classrooms.