SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A rollover crash involving two vehicles closed Ash Street and Madison Avenue in Scranton Monday afternoon.

According to police, a truck ran through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. There were no injuries.





A building sustained significant damage after one of the vehicles involved in the accident struck it. A crack could be seen all the way up the side of the building.

Ash Street has since reopened.