NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County road is closed in both directions due to a rockslide.

According to a press release from PennDOT, Route 54 is closed in both directions between Sunbury Road in Riverside and Boyd Station Road/Logan Run Road/Moser Road in Rush Township.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

You can follow conditions on the road at PA511.com.