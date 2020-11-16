Rockslide closes part of Route 11 in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A rockslide, that occurred early Monday morning, has shut down a section of road in Northumberland County.

A PennDOT district manager of the Northumberland County office says with rain over the weekend, the rock became loose and broke causing the slide. 

According to a release from PennDOT, the rockslide occurred on Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville around 3:30 a.m. and affected both lanes of traffic.

As of 1:30 p.m., PennDOT District 3 is seeking emergency contractor approval. 

Right now route 11 is closed to the public. PennDOT crews did open one lane for emergency crews. 

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

