Rockin’ The River returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The stage is set in downtown Wilkes-Barre, as the free concert series ‘Rockin’ The River’ returns after a year off due to the pandemic.

The party is just about started at Millennium Circle Park along the Susquehanna River. It’s the first night of the free concert series, featuring Bruce Springsteen and Elton John tribute bands.

People are gathering along North River Street for a night of live music, food trucks, and fun. Bring a blanket or chair to set up along the Susquehanna River to enjoy performances by tribute bands and don’t forget an umbrella.

It’s the first time the event is being held since 2019 and it’s free for everyone. The series is scheduled to take place each Friday for the next two weeks.

Eyewitness News caught up with Ted Wampole, the executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He says attendees will have a great time.

“You’re going to have great entertainment, lots of great food, lots of stuff to drink and listen to some great entertainment, and it’s all free,” Wampole said. “You see the smiles, you see people singing. Nobody’s on their phones. This is a great event for Luzerne County.”

Eyewitness News also talked with Mayor George Brown, who encouraged people to come out and make new memories.

“Hey folks come on out. It’s a beautiful evening, it cleared up. We have great bands out here today. And this is what the riverfront should be used for. Getting people out. Get out of your house, come on out, make some new memories, enjoy the weather,” Mayor Brown said.

If you’re planning on coming down Friday night, free parking is available in all of the King’s College lots, near the Luzerne County Courthouse, and if you need handicap parking, that’s also available across the street from the Millennium Circle by Jonathan’s Restaurant. The event continues until 9 p.m.