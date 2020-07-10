Rockin’ the County event postponed due to weather

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Discover NEPA’s Rockin’ the County concert event on July 10th in Wilkes-Barre has been postponed because of weather, organizers say.

Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen were scheduled to perform.

The committee says they are discussing the possibility of rescheduling it for another date in August. The rest of the concerts in the series are scheduled to continue as planned.

The next concert in the series will be Indigo Moon Brass Band on July 17th in Hazleton.

Rockin’ the County brings musical acts to neighborhoods across Luzerne County. The acts perform while riding on the back of a truck, so residents can enjoy the music from their porches and houses.

Additional information, including the performance routes, can be found on Luzerne County’s tourism website.