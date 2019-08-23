Robo-texts on the rise

(WBRE/WYOU) — Consumers are constantly having to contend with unwanted robo-calls and now spammers are attacking with robo-texts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there has been a rise in robo-texts. They are similar to robo-calls, in that they are trying to get your personal information. But they may contain links.

The report says the Federal Trade Commission received more than 93,000 complaints about unwanted texts last year. Experts say if you receive a robo-text, do not reply at all and do not click on any links.

And never reply with “stop”. Even if the message asks if you want to opt out, replying can confirm your phone is active. Consumers are urged to forward any spam texts to the Federal Communications Commission.