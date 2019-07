(WBRE/WYOU) — Expectations are building in Washington for what could be an explosive hearing on the hill.

Robert Mueller, the former special counsel and author of the Russia report is set to testify for the first time since launching his investigation more than two years ago.

Mueller made a last-minute request Tuesday to have counsel with him at the witness table and the judiciary committee agreed.

Eyewitness News will stream the testimony live Wednesday on PaHomepage.com.