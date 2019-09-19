Robbery suspect behind bars after early morning stick-up of Pottsville bank

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Pottsville resident is in jail for allegedly robbing a bank this morning.

According to police, Rikki Jay Williams, 24, confessed to passing a note to a teller at the BB&T Bank on North Centre Street in Pottsville demanding money or he would kill them. Williams admitted to reaching for his waistband during the exchange to make the bank employee believe he had a weapon.

Williams got away with an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery. That cash, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine, was recovered when Williams was picked up a short time after the 9 AM robbery.

Williams is now facing Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft, and other charges.