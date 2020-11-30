Roadwork to begin December 1st on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be travel restrictions for motorists to watch out for starting on Tuesday, December 1st in Lackawanna County.

Beginning at mile marker 193, the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 will have intermittent lane restrictions. On Wednesday, December 2nd, the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 will also have intermittent restrictions.

This is due to bridge safety inspections. The restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days.

For all the latest road information you can visit 511PA.com.