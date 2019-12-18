Roadwork projects coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to get the ball rolling on new and improved streets in Union County. Lewisburg Borough council members approved a final design for two street improvement projects.

“One of my favorite things about Lewisburg is like how accessible it is to live here and walk places. I can go to my bank here. I can go to my post office here. I can shop downtown,” Julie Hagenbuch of Lewisburg said.

It’s sort of hard to do that when…

“A lot of the sidewalks, whether it’s uneven or broken off, definitely presents a walking hazard especially during this time of year when you have ice, bad weather, inclement weather,” Brandon Fry with the U.S. Postal Service said.

Which is why the borough is working to move forward with its infrastructure street improvement project. Over the last four years, the borough has put about $1.5 million worth of work into the roads in Lewisburg. But now it’s time to step it up a bit more.

“Roads in our community, as in most communities, are deteriorating. We decided a high priority was to keep our infrastructure in good working order and roadwork is one of the projects that the public sees, the residents see, and everybody appreciates when they’re driving down the road,” borough manager William Lowthert said.

The project includes work being done on six streets and seven alleys. Two of them fall on Bucknell University’s campus. Some areas have been crumbling for a decade, like St. Paul Street for example.

The borough plans on removing all asphalt from the streets as well as replacing curbs and handicap ramps, but the improvements don’t end there.

“We’re going to be replacing stormwater facilities on some of the streets and we may be doing some street tree planting as well,” Lowthert said.

Community members share with Eyewitness News changes they would like to see in 2020.

“If we can make the streets more about the pedestrians walking downtown, make it easier for us to cross the street. Also making things more handicap-accessible,” Hagenbuch said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think they need to pay attention to the sidewalks. I know they do a lot of the roadwork. Sometimes they do partial roadwork and then they’ll come back next year and dig the same thing up they just did just to do another job. It doesn’t make sense to me,” Fry said.

Borough council says they hope to release both of those projects for bid in early January and have contractors coming in on the street projects in the spring.