(WBRE/WYOU) — The next phase of a creek project in Wilkes-Barre means a couple of pending road closures.

Vulcan and Brook Streets will be closed starting Monday. It’s all in connection with Phase Two of the Solomon Creek Wall pump station project.

The city of Wilkes-Barre says residents impacted by the closures can still access their homes as construction allows. The closures are expected to last through May in this part of the Diamond City.