Road work to restrict left lanes of Interstate 80

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The left lanes of Interstate 80 will be restricted both east and westbound at a few locations in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

The left lane will be restricted in three locations:

Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 222, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

The restrictions will be in effect due to road work that will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th. The work is expected to be finished at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 29th, weather permitting.

The left lanes will be restricted while the rumble strips are filled in. This is preparation for a six-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.