Road work to restrict left lanes of Interstate 80

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The left lanes of Interstate 80 will be restricted both east and westbound at a few locations in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.
The left lane will be restricted in three locations:
- Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
- Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 222, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
- Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
The restrictions will be in effect due to road work that will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th. The work is expected to be finished at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 29th, weather permitting.
The left lanes will be restricted while the rumble strips are filled in. This is preparation for a six-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.