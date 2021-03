WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a road restriction in place on Tuesday after a fire Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from Mayor George C. Brown, North Pennsylvania Avenue will be down to one lane from East Linden Street to Conyngham Avenue.

The reason for the lane restriction is so debris from the fire at Bielecki Scrap and Recycling can be removed.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.