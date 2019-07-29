(WBRE/WYOU-TV) You can start your engines and open your history book. The Luzerne County Historical Society is giving people a unique experience to learn about our area’s history. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us to Wyoming with more.

The history of Luzerne County runs deep and the area has grown and evolved since it formed in the 1700s.

“The change from a more farming agrarian kind of lifestyle to the coal mining industry in the late 1800s and early 1900s. And then of course to today where we are reinventing ourselves in Luzerne County,” noted Aimee Newell, Executive Director Luzerne County Historical Society.

The Swetland House in Wyoming Borough was one of the original homes built in Luzerne County. Their closest neighbor was a mile down the road.

“This is one of the oldest houses that is still with us today in the valley the oldest part was built in 1803 and other parts were added later,” explains Newell.

The Luzerne County Historical Society wants the people of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania to understand the history that’s in our own backyards through their road rally in the valley event.

“We’re trying to tap into the local motor sport history of the area with the Matheson warehouse and the Giants Despair Hill Climb and hopefully we’re going to educate people on the history in their own backyards,” said Mark Riccetti Jr., Director Operations And Programs Luzerne County Historical Society

It is a fun reminder to look back on the past to create a better tomorrow.

“We should never forget our history. It’s a way of moving forward. It’s very important that we know the history of where we come from, of the community that we live in. I think if we know our history it makes us better citizens,” added Sherry Emershaw, Co-Chair Road Rally in the Valley.

If You’d Like To Participate In The “Road Rally In The Valley”… Sunday, August 4th.. At 1 P-M.. at Wilkes University.

Registration Starts At Noon.

It's $40 Per Car.