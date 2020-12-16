Road crews try to get ahead of snow, McAdoo enforces snow ban

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The snow fell intense and steady in McAdoo, Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon. Road crews are trying to stay ahead of the storm.

“I want them to know definitely operate the snow ban emergency vehicles can’t get down there. If you have a car in the alley we can’t get through. We won’t go through. We could hit somebody. We need accessibility to get through there,” McAdoo Streets Dept. Foreman Joe Madochick said.

McAdoo does not take a back seat when it comes to snowfall accumulations.

“Things are going to get tough you know. We get two to three inches an hour. I fear the most is breakdown of a vehicle or piece of equipment that puts us behind and once you fall behind it’s almost impossible to catch up,” Madochick said.

Borough snow plow drivers say they never underestimate snowstorms and want residents to help them out.

“They definitely can help out. If their neighbor is parked on the disc and see they are on the wrong side maybe knock on their door, remind them there is a snow ban,” Stefanie Moyer of McAdoo Streets Department said.

Again roads in northern Schuylkill County and southern Luzerne County are snow-covered and slippery, but passable.

