Road Construction Concerns on East County Road

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some people who live near or drive in the area say their vehicles and properties are being damaged by the work.

They called the I-team to look into the situation when they say their calls have gone unanswered. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is looking into the situation.

“We are looking for someone to mainly take care of the damage that has been caused to people’s properties,” said Patrick Genetti, who lives in Sugarloaf Township.

Patrick Genetti and Duane Hildebrand say their vehicles and properties have been damaged by what they call a “concrete liquid” placed on East County Road. They say it happened last week–

“So they milled up what was there and added concrete to it. It sets for a period of time and they come back and pave over top if it,” stressed Patrick Genetti.

But they and other residents insist it was not dry before heavy rains came down and that caused a concrete mist.

“After you got here and it rained the next day you see what the vehicle looks like. I am like oh geez this is a mess. It needs to be washed. You wash it and after it dries it’s still a mess. There’s cement on the outside and the whole undercarriage is white with cement. Like I said it doesn’t come off,” said Duane Hildebrand.

So they say they called the I-Team after they claim their calls to the contractor and county officials fell on deaf ears.

“I think they are crybabies,” said Ross Peters of Sugarloaf.

But some other residents think it’s no big deal.

“It’s tough but it will be great in the long run,” noted Peters.

Duane Hildebrand said he received an email from the contractor that instructed him to send the company an estimate of the damage done to his vehicle

The county is looking into the concerns.