Road closures to be in effect during Vice President Pence’s visit to Duryea

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Those traveling through Luzerne and Lackawanna County this afternoon should plan accordingly as several road closures will be in effect during Vice President Mike Pence’s stop in our area.

Vice President Pence is expected to fly into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 3:30 pm. He will then head to the Schott Glass Factory in Duryea to celebrate the manufacturer’s 50th anniversary. There he will give a speech highlighting the Trump Administration’s efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

This is a private event for employees and invited guests only. It is not open to the public.

A number of road closures will be in effect today. Main Street Avoca will be closed along with Airport Road from the Airport to Dupont onto Main Street. Avoca and York Avenue in Avoca and Duryea will also be closed. Interstate 81 at Exit 178 North and South will also be closed.

These delays will take place between 3 and 5:30 tonight.

Drivers who take these roads at that time will need to take alternative routes.