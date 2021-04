CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, a 71-year-old man died after a crash on Greenfield Road in Greenfield Township.

The man’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. He was declared dead at the scene. It is believed he may have had a medical incident prior to the accident.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

We will update this story as it develops.