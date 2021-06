SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews are on scene of a three-vehicle crash in Scranton. One of the cars involved rolled over onto its roof.

Two people were pulled from the flipped vehicle and taken away in an ambulance. Mulberry Street is currently closed between Harrison Avenue and Prescott Avenue.

There is no word yet on any other injuries or when the road will be reopened. Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will provide information when it becomes available.