WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A crash has a road closed down in Waverly.

North Abington Road is blocked off at Lily Lake Road after a car flipped during a police chase. The road has been closed since 6 p.m. and negotiators were called to coax the driver out of the car.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.