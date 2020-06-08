Rizzo mural painted over

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/WYOU)— The Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia became a blank canvas Sunday.

The mural of the former mayor and Philadelphia police commissioner in the city’s Italian market was painted over. It was vandalized last weekend amid protests.

The plan is to have a new mural that they say better represents the fabric of South 9th Street. Last week, the Rizzo statue was removed from the municipal services building.

Rizzo’s critics say his approach to policing and governing was corrupt and racist. But supporters call him a devoted, outspoken public servant who championed the city.