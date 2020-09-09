Riverside school district prioritizes safety for new school year

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s an unusual back to school for one local district, starting with a few days online, then alternating days in and out of the building.

Riverside students are back to class this Wednesday morning. Their first three days of learning will be done virtually.

The classrooms have been well prepared with socially distanced desks and baskets for students belongings with the hybrid model in place for the Riverside School District, teachers like Kindergarten Teacher Camille Chickeletti have done their best to make their virtual classrooms just as welcoming as their in-person one.



“They might not think they’re of our classroom but we have it designed here to let them feel more or less than they are here with us. We’re going to give them 100% of our time.”



Teachers know that their attitude in the classroom sets the tone for the year, giving the students a safe place to learn.



“Their environment here will be safe for them. Their academics will be just as strong as it always was… Hopefully every kindergarten parent and student will feel confident and comfortable” Chickeletti said.



even with all of the new teaching styles, Superintendent Paul Brennan is confident in his teaching staff to make this year a great one.



“We’re approaching it as if this is our first year. Everybody is going into a new job. We have those same types of jitters. And I know- I’m confident- that our teachers will accomplish their goals.”



In-person learning will begin on Monday