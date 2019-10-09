Riverside Elementary West School Fire Prevention Month

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — October is National Fire Prevention Month and one local elementary school got a visit from Taylor Fire and Rescue in Lackawanna County.

Students at Riverside Elementary West School in Taylor received a unique lesson Wednesday. Firefighters from Taylor Fire and Rescue paid a visit to the classrooms of students from kindergarten to second grade to show the kids what to do in case of a fire emergency.

“We go over the basics with fire safety, smoke alarms, how to get in and out of your home in case of a fire. We also have one of the firemen dress up to make sure the kids aren’t scared,” said Rescue Lieutenant James Ralston.

In the classroom, the students learned about fire safety and watched as a firefighter put on his gear — just like they would right before going in to fight a blaze. In addition, they learned the important steps of stop, drop, and roll.

After a classroom demonstration, the students lined up to go outside to see the fire truck and the equipment used on a day-to-day basis. From the gear and equipment on the sides to the seating compartment up front, the students climbed aboard to check out the state-of-the-art fire truck. As you would guess, many loved seeing what it was like in the shoes of a firefighter.

“It’s very important that, especially during Fire and Prevention and Awareness Safety Month and Week that we celebrate with our students to have the firefighters come in so the students aren’t scared,” says principal Nicole Van Luvender.

Not only for the students, but Lieutenant Ralston says it’s a good reminder for adults to check the smoke alarms as we head into the heating season.

He adds, “Like we tell the kids, check your smoke detectors, make sure you know what they sound like. Make sure they are working properly and that way you’re aware of how to get out and what to do in that case.”

Lieutenant Ralston says when he sees some of the older students, they often tell him how impactful the firefighters’ visit to the schools were when they were younger.