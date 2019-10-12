Riverfest returns to Berwick

(WBRE/WYOU) — South Eaton Street is packed with festival-goers.

It’s Berwick’s annual Riverfest. The three-day event has over 150 vendors, an antique tractor show, a car cruise-in, exotic animal shows and more. Nancy Sborz, administrative assistant at Berwick Borough, says the festival is a Berwick staple.

“Next year is going to be our 10-year anniversary and what makes it special is most fairs fail within the first three years. But we’re going on our 10th year. We’re going strong,” Sborz said.

The festival continues until 8 p.m. Saturday and continues Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. at Test Track Park.