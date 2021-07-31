Riverfest makes a splashy return in 2021 to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual summer tradition at Nesbit Park in Wilkes-Barre returned with a splash after a year off due to the pandemic.

Riverfest was scaled back this year to observe social distancing, but the mission remained the same: to raise awareness about the Susquehanna River, and educate people in a fun, free and interactive way. The event featured live music, food trucks, science exhibits, and the beauty of the river.

Some even got into canoes for two kayaking trips on the river. The non-profit riverfront parks committee hosts the event.

“We look at the parks along the river in the city of Wilkes-Barre as our classroom. So we run an event like this, you bring people into your classroom, and then we have displays set up about environmental education so that you draw them into your classroom, and then you teach,” Riverfront Parks committee executive director John Maday said.

Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of Riverfest. The two-day event wrapped up around 5 p.m.