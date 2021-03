LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s an easy option to get to a COVID vaccine appointment in Lycoming County.

River Valley Transit is offering free transportation to anyone in their service area who is scheduled to receive a vaccine. Shared ride services can be requested anytime by noon, the day before their appointment.

A confirmed appointment is required and reservations must be made in advance. Riders can request service weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.