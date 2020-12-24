River flooding concerns come to a halt as levels head below flood stage

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A few Flood Warnings remain in effect along the Susquehanna River with some set to expire soon. With the heavy rainfall on Christmas Eve, combined with the snowmelt, water levels rose drastically over the weekend.

River levels were a top concern over Christmas weekend as they were rising to a projected moderate flooding stage.

However, the initial projection of river crests from Christmas Eve-decreased with lower projections over time. Either way, cities like Bloomsburg, West Pittston and Wilkes-Barre were prepared for impact.

River levels along the Susquehanna have drastically improved from the minor to moderate flooding levels at their peak.

