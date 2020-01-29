Ritz Theater showing Spanish film, hope to bring more to theater

(WBRE/WYOU) — The marquee outside the Ritz Theater is in Spanish and for good reason.

A local marketing group that caters to the Latino community brought the film Que Leones to the big screen. The comedy film has several showings all day and has English subtitles for those who don’t speak Spanish.

The people bringing the film to Scranton say with a growing Latino population in the area, there is a need to provide Spanish entertainment.

“We try to get the community together in this way because there’s going to be a point to share feelings and talk about the movies because maybe the people is going to like it here,” Ny Media Group producer Danny Cano said.

The organizers and sponsors say they hope to bring one Spanish film to the Ritz Theater every month.