Rising Waters Cause Concerns

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Drenching downpours are causing problems for our area.

Two vehicles, a tractor trailer and an SUV are swamped by flash floods.

The truck driver parked his vehicle near Oak Street in Pittston Township. The driver was actually was asleep in the cab when it was inundated with several feet of water.

Emergency crews showed up, tossed the driver a line and life vest and pulled him to safety.

Meanwhile, the driver of an S-U-V drove into the rising water his vehicle was flooded. He got out safely, but there were some tense moments.

“As soon as I got in and saw water cover my hood I waited about 30-seconds just to see I decided to get out as the water came into my car,” said Josh Rigelwood.

While Josh got out and made it to safety, never drive into standing water, just a few inches can sweep a vehicle away.