Rising water, concern in flooding borough

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two days and a Schuylkill County borough is still falling under flood waters.

Pumps working overtime and more on the way, but Gilberton Borough is quickly coming to a breaking point.

“This is devastating. This is devastating to Gilberton,” said Patti Daley, Supervisor of Disaster Services, Schuylkill County American Red Cross.

There seems to be no end to draining rising flood waters in Gilberton. Residents and officials are holding onto whatever hope is left.

“We’re very perplexed right now. We don’t understand why the water’s not going down right now with all the pumping that’s been done in the last two days. We’re not ahead.We’re actually worse than when we started yesterday morning,” said Gilberton Mayor Marylou Hannon.

Those who’ve seen this more than a decade ago, trying to get a handle on a small coal miners town continually sinking.

Rep. Neal goodman, (d) 123rd district “We really don’t know where the water is coming from right now. It could be coming off the mountains. It could be coming out of the mine pool. It could be a contributing factor of both,” said REp. Neal Goodman (D) 123rd District.

First responders, emergency crews and volunteers working around the clock against rising waters. More than 40 people driven from their homes.

“We will remain on site. There are three homes left withh power. If the water continues to rise, we will stay to give assistance to those families,” said Daley.

A mayor now praising the community for coming together in tragedy.

“I get a lump in my throat when i speak about the volunteers, how wonderful they are. Schuylkill county is a great place to live and raise your family. Everybody just pulls together all the time,” said Mayor Hannon.

But as flooding rages on, she is running out of options.

“I spoke with people earlier about drilling a bore hole here. If i have to do that to save this town, i’ll do what i have to do. If these pumps don’t work were going to have to try something. I’m willing to go that extra mile to see what we can do to save our town,” said Mayor Hannon.