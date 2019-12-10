Ripped Flag Replaced in Hazleton

(WBRE/WYOU) — A large American flag on top of one of Hazleton’s largest buildings has drawn the ire of some people who drive or walk by it.

For the past several days the flag, which measures about 15 by 32 feet, has been slowly deteriorating. It sits atop the 10-story former Hazleton National Bank building at Laurel and Broad Streets.

People contacted Eyewitness News raising concerns about the flag possibly being disgraced. We talked to George Leitner, the manager of the building, who says high winds over the past few weeks tore the flag.

“Well, you know, Hazleton is known as a windy city, so when you put it on top of the building, it’s actually 60 feet higher than the building, so it takes the brunt of all the winds and all the bad weather we can possibly have in northeast PA,” Leitner said.

He ordered a new one, which arrived Monday. The tattered flag was taken down and the new one raised.