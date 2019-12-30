Ringing in the New Year on the Road to Recovery

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) New Year’s Eve can be a tough celebration for those on the road to recovery.

But a Schuylkill County business and non-profit have teamed up to show people a sober party can be just as fun. Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat explains.

Two local organizations Hope and Coffee and Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet are on a mission to show people New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to end with a New Year’s Day hangover.

“The normal is, ‘i’m going to go out new years, and i am going to go to the bar. I’m going to have some drinks, i’m going to toast champagne at midnight, and that is your typical new years eve. What we have to do is break that,” Tammy Sienkiewicz, co-founder of Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet said.

That standard night out doesn’t work for people in recovery or people who simply don’t drink. For the second year, Hope and Coffee is offering space for a great alternative to a night out on New Year’s Eve.

“When this building fills up it just, you just feel that hope. You’re surrounded by it,” Lauren Collura, director of Hope and Coffee said.

There will be games, live music and more for people of all ages to ring in the new year.

“You can have a good time with good people, with supportive people. With happy people and hopeful people all in the same community without using substances,” Collura said.

The local coffee shop promotes togetherness to help recovering addicts work their way back into society. The founders of Safer Streets started the non profit that helps recovering addicts after their daughter died from an overdose. The two are working together to show there is strength in unity.

“The importance of community and connection. They always say that addiction is the opposite of connection,” Collura said.

This celebration is one more way people can socialize without temptation. There’s a $5 cover charge for adults but kids are free. Organizers say they want those kids to get the bigger message.

“You don’t need drugs or alcohol to have a great time,” Sienkiewicz said.

Setting a new trend that says a sober life can be a fun way to kick off the new year.

The festivities will go on from 6 p-m. To 12-30 a-m with live music from 6 to 8 p-m. Learn more Click Here