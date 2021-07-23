Riding for the fallen

PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tribute riders for the American Legion are traveling state to state to honor the fallen. And Friday evening, they stopped in Plains.

The motorcycle riders are covering 17 states between July 8th and August 10th until they reach their destination, Arlington National Cemetery. They are stopping at American Legion posts and VFWs along their way. It’s all to honor those who died for our country.

“I think it’s phenomenal they do this for our fallen that they’re going to end this in Washington and honor our fallen who died for our country and for our freedom,” District 12 Canteen Fund rep for American Legion Nicole R. Guest said.

Businesses across the area donated to help the riders feel at home during their overnight stay.