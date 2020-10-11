“Ridin’ with Biden” car parade held in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Supporters of presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in Luzerne County in hopes to change the county from red in 2016 to blue in 2020. It’s part of a car parade across the commonwealth.

“This is the rumble in the jungle, this is the fight of the century,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, New York.

New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat spoke to this crowd in Hazleton, emphasizing the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

“Latinos are an important vote in this election. I think that they will be a deciding vote and clearly they are behind Biden, Harris,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

This was his last stop as he travelled through the Lehigh Valley. There was Latin music blaring leading up to his arrival. Cars covered with flags showing support for Democratic all nominees from the local to national level. You saw a mix of people of all different backgrounds in the crowd.

“This is the new America. Hazleton Pennsylvania is the future of America. And we’ve proven in this town that we can unite everybody. Doesn’t matter what culture you’re from, doesn’t matter what ethnicity you have,” said Jon Troski of Hazleton.

In the last presidential election, Luzerne County voted Republican. Now these Democrats are determined to make the county go “back to blue.”

“Democracy itself is in the balance. We have to elect Joe Biden,” said Jon Troski of Hazleton.

As a battleground state, it’s still unclear which side Pennsylvania will vote. Congressman Matt Cartwright says that’s nothing to freight about.

“I wouldn’t read too much into the polls. There is only one poll that counts right and that’s on election day,” said Congressman Matt Cartwright.

“Espaillat wasn’t the only New Yorker to make a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani held a rally in Kingston to show his support for President Trump.

“I just like that they love America and they are for America and they are fighting for us. They are not for socialism. They are trying to save our country,” said Tammy Holina of Wyoming.

With less than a month from Election Day, we will see how Luzerne County and the rest of Pennsylvania will vote.