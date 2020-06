SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people who were killed in an ATV accident on Sunday have been identified.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, Courtney Reeves, 31 of Falls, and Ronald Webb, 30 of Scranton, died from injuries when the ATV they were riding struck a tree.

Both died at GCMC from multiple traumatic injuries. Scott Township Police are investigating.