Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Scranton Counseling Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After years of planning, Scranton Counseling Center is at its new location.

Construction started more than a year ago and we finally get to see the final renovations.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the new Scranton Counseling Center. The private non-profit recently started to accept some 10,000 patients to be seen at the center each year.

“For those children, adolescent, adults and families that we serve, this is going to be a welcoming state of the art facility for them to receive recovery oriented treatment,” former Scranton Counseling Center president & CEO Dr. Edward Heffron said.

Dr. Heffron retired from his position as president and CEO. He wanted to see this nearly $15 million project through.

“Whoever comes in will have the opportunity to kind of put their own mark on what we’re doing. But we have a tremendous foundation established,” Dr. Heffron said.

Office space and rooms make up 77,000 square feet of the new facility. In addition, the Wright Center for Community Health is on location to provide resources plus a local pharmacy. Both are open to the public.

“Five years from now, 10 years from now, the impacts this is going to have on people’s lives as they come here, it’s immeasurable,” developer Charlie Jefferson said.

Jefferson is the developer who purchased part of the former button factory four years ago. He then sold it to the center to grow its mental health services.

“To walk in here today and to see a space filled with light, you know, there is a hope associated with that,” Jefferson said.

The center’s former location on Adams Avenue will switch owners. It will be owned by Jefferson.

It’s not known what that location will be renovated into.