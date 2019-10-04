Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Clearly Clean Products

(WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday at an 80,000 square foot plant in Schuylkill County.

Clearly Clean Products, LLC held the ceremony at their new facility in West Mahanoy Township. The recyclable food tray manufacturer based out of Orwigsburg has been in business for eight years and recently acquired the old city shirt property.

“We’re going to continue to grow at Clearly Clean the most important thing is our employees so we are anticipating adding over 100 new jobs in 2020 so if people are looking for work come visit us,” Jeff Maguire of Clearly Clean said.

Clearly Clean is rapidly growing, tripling its size over the last year, bringing its total number of locations to seven.