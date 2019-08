(WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Pittston is offering a reward to solve the case of a landmark statue that was vandalized.

Someone could be seen on surveillance last Friday using purple paint to vandalize the Christopher Columbus statue on South Main Street. The statue has since been cleaned but the vandal is still on the loose.

Pittston police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the vandal’s arrest and conviction.