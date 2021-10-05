Reward offered for info on fatal hit-and-run in Huntington Township

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Crimestoppers is offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information on a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Luzerne County back in March.

A seven-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck around 5:45 p.m. on March 5th while riding his bike on Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township.

At the time, police believed it was an accident, but that the driver knew he hit the child as he fled the scene and dragged the bike down the road.

The driver has not yet come forward.

PA Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information. You can contact PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.