Reward Offered for Horse Shot and Killed in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Lycoming County man wants answers after one of his horses was shot and killed earlier this month.

He wants an arrest and is offering a reward to help make it happen. The horse was shot in a field on Woodley Hollow Road several weeks ago.

Ted Baker says there are no suspects yet in the case. That’s why he’s offering up a $2,500 reward for anyone who has information on the shooting.

Anger, shock, but most importantly…hurt.

“We found that the horse had actually had three compound fractured legs,” Ted Baker, the owner of the horse said.

“Disgusted,” said Ed Alexander of Muncy.

These are just a few of the emotions that Ted Baker felt after finding out his horse Romeo had been shot.

“He was laying in a large pool of blood. Obviously he couldn’t get up with compound fractured legs and definitely in a lot of pain and distress. Yeah, very traumatic,” Baker said.

As a dedicated animal lover and nurturer, it was a call from his neighbor that he never expected.

On January 3rd, his neighbor alerted him. Romeo had fallen on his side in the pasture, struggling to regain his footing.

Once Ted returned home from work, he notified police who determined it was an intentional shooting. With severe injuries, 19-year-old Romeo had to be euthanized.

“He was as I refer to as an in-your-pocket type of horse. He was the one always following you around and we jokingly referred to him as the 1200-pound dog because he followed you around like a puppy dog,” said Baker.

Baker tells Eyewitness News he has been receiving an outpouring of support from the community, some even donating money for a reward.

“I came across it on Facebook. I seen the story and I heard about a few other episodes similar and I just thought enough was enough,” Ed Alexander said.

Alexander has put in $500.

“That way the more money comes in, a better chance of having someone talk,” said Alexander.

As Ted cares for his two remaining horses, Destiny and Rina, he says he won’t be at ease until there is closure.

“Justice. Yeah, one word. Justice,” Baker said, summing up his feelings.

As Baker waits for answers from police, he tells Eyewitness News he just wants the community to do their part. Keep an eye out for suspicious activity in the neighborhood and if you see something, say something.