Reward for Identity of Masked Riders in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A curfew has seen more social distancing and less people out and about in Hazleton.

But some people are still causing issues and now there’s a reward for helping stop them. Videos have surfaced of masked quad riders and motorcyclists taking advantage of emptier streets. Mayor Jeff Cusat has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to their identification, arrest and convictions in an effort to get them off the streets for safety.

“Ride them where you’re supposed to be. Not only for themselves but for residents. Up here in the Heights, the were up here on Poplar Street. We have kids out playing and chasing a ball. They might get run over,” Hazleton City Council vice president Tony Coloumbo said.

We’re told 25-year-old Victor Ortega of Hazleton was arrested Tuesday evening for operating an illegal off-road dirt bike on the city streets.

Detectives are also filing several other citations for moving and vehicle code violations.