Local students return to classrooms, cafeteria amidst pandemic precautions

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at the Dunmore Area School District Junior/Senior High School are back in class but the student body has been separated into groups that and come inside the building on certain days of the week.





Students use the cafeteria still for lunch time and have four different lunch periods. About 75-90 students go per lunchtime period instead of 300 students at once.

The school has taken further precautions, limiting tables to just five students and placing plastic shields in front of them. Food servers continue to place meals onto trays but students tell the server their PIN numbers instead of typing it in themselves.

No cash is accepted for payments in the cafeteria. If they want to use cash, parents have to put it into and envelope and place it in a drop-box for the students account to be charged.

Eyewitness News spoke with Principal Tim Hopkins of Dunmore Junior/Senior High School about the changes they have made to school lunches.

