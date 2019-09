(WBRE/WYOU) — A retired Catholic priest from the Allentown Diocese admits he sexually abused a child decades ago.

87-year-old Stephen Halabura self-reported that he sexually abused a minor in the early 1980s at a Berks County church. He also served at several Schuylkill and Carbon County churches dating back to the 1960s before he retired in 2008.

Halabura has served as a substitute priest when needed since his retirement. He is now barred from ministry and has been reported to police.