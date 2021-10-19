Resurfacing project at Scranton School District leaves track and field season up in the air

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —It is uncertain whether Scranton School District students will have a track and field season this spring.

It is all due to a resurfacing project at Memorial Stadium. As the project went along, the contractor Astroturf, realized the slot drains underneath the track were unrepairable.

Another contracted company was called in to fix the issue. When Astroturf returned to finish the project, they determined the slot drains were improperly placed, adding an extra foot to the entire track.

“With the existing slot drains it would add about one foot to the overall distance, so it would be 400 meters and one foot which would make it more difficult for students to break records, they just would not count,” Scranton School District director of operations Robert Rucker said.



The initial cost of the project was $585,000. With the new work it is now up to $624,000. The district is withholding payment until a solution is found.

The problem doesn’t just impact athletes in the Scranton School District as Lackawanna College and University of Scranton also use the track.