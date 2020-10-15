Restaurants reminded of self-certifying benefits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Harrisburg Thursday, Pennsylvania officials reminded all state restaurants the benefits of self-certifying during the pandemic.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by the Department of Community and Economic Development at Appalachian Brewing Company to encourage all restaurants to join ‘Open and Certified Pennsylvania’ list.

More than 7,500 have completed the online self-certification process. It confirms to patrons looking to eat out that safety is a top priority, and they are following all health guidelines seriously.

“We are encouraging restaurants to unite against covid and become self-certified as added confirmation or validation that they are indeed taking precaution, following all safety measures, and keeping the consumers health top of mind,” Department of Communications and Economic Development Deputy Secretary Carrie Lepore said.

Restaurants that self-certify are also not subject to additional food safety inspections, so long as they continue to meet mitigation requirements.