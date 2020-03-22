Restaurants forced to adjust during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus Response

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 is challenging our way of life, especially small businesses.

Restaurants and bars were already required to stop all dine-in services. However, food establishments can continue to offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through beverage service, including alcohol.

Some restaurant owners say this has been tough on business, adjusting food services, but they say they will continue to push through.

“It’s been slow but most importantly, obviously people being cautious and I think it’s a great idea and we keep going. It’s scary. It’s scary. It’s not something to joke about,” Vinny Guercio, owner of Vinnie’s Italian Eatery, said.

While Vinnie’s will remain open, enforcement actions begin Monday morning at 8 a.m. against businesses deemed non life-sustaining who don’t close their physical locations.

