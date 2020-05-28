Restaurants eager to have outdoor seating return

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many are ready to get back inside for work, restaurants are hoping to get outside and Thursday, the governor’s office gave them some hope.

Luzerne County establishements are getting ready for the June 5th yellow phase and more freedom to serve customers. Patios and even city sidewalks across the county may be looking for better weather than we had Thursday so that on that June 5th date, they can pack them and get back to business.

Until now, a familiar sight: ‘Takeout and delivery only’ signs from Public Square in Wilkes-Barre down to Hazleton and up to Duryea. In Plains Township, the pandemic has hit businesses like the cafe along Route 315 hard. Owner Jeff Woytowich has seen hits to banquet hall use, regular business and has even had to let go of some staff. The news that utilizing the patio for outside seating is on the horizon means a positive outlook moving forward.

“Patio dining is something that a lot of people like to do. As soon as they announced yellow, our phones started ringing. People wanted reservations which is a great feeling that people are anxious to come back,” Woytowich said.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6, we’ll hear more from Woytowich and just what moving outside could mean for small businesses in Luzerne County.